CMPD investigating north Charlotte homicide; hours after fatal west Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in north Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

Police said a woman has died from a gunshot wound at the hospital after being transported from the scene.

According to police, the incident happened in the 2800 block of W. Sugar Creek Road. This happened just hours after another homicide in the 1700 block of west Blvd. in West Charlotte.

In the west Charlotte fatal shooting, Medic reports one person was killed and another was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation in the 2800 block of W. Sugar Creek Road. — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 21, 2020

No additional information has been provided regarding this investigation. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.