CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first homicide of 2020 is under investigation after a man was killed in north Charlotte early Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 9100 block of Feldbank Drive, just off Beatties Ford Road near Hornets Nest Park. When officers got to the scene, they found a man shot to death inside a home. A second man who had been shot was rushed to a hospital. CMPD says they don't know if the two men knew each other.

CMPD has not identified the victim or released any suspect information. No arrests have been announced at this time. There were 107 homicides in 2019 across Charlotte.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can also call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective.

