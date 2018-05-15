CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after an officer fired his service weapon in east Charlotte early Tuesday morning.

According to CMPD, the incident occurred on Idlebrook Drive around 3:30 a.m. Detectives at the scene said CMPD received a call at 3:30 a.m. about a man with suicidal thoughts. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man standing at the top of the stairs with a gun. One of the responding officers perceived a threat and fired at least one shot, police said.

An officer discharged his weapon on Idlebrook Dr. this morning. No one was injured. Will provide more info ASAP. — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 15, 2018

#UPDATE: @CMPD says they got a call at 3:30 a.m. about a man with suicidal thoughts. When they arrived, they found a man standing at the top of the stairs with a gun. One officer perceived a threat and fired at least one shot. NO ONE was injured. Man later surrendered. @wcnc — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) May 15, 2018

Detectives said no one was injured during the incident and that a number of people were detained after surrendering to police.

