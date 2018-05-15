CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after an officer fired his service weapon in east Charlotte early Tuesday morning.
According to CMPD, the incident occurred on Idlebrook Drive around 3:30 a.m. Detectives at the scene said CMPD received a call at 3:30 a.m. about a man with suicidal thoughts. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man standing at the top of the stairs with a gun. One of the responding officers perceived a threat and fired at least one shot, police said.
Detectives said no one was injured during the incident and that a number of people were detained after surrendering to police.
