CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a pair of Charlotte convenience stores were robbed at gunpoint early Thursday.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported robbery at a Circle K in the 7900 block of South Boulevard a little after midnight Thursday morning.

Detectives said a man with a handgun robbed the store while two employees and a customer were inside.

About 45 minutes later, police responded to a reported robbery at a 7-Eleven store on University City Boulevard. Witnesses said an armed man robbed the store at gunpoint before running from the scene.

No one was injured in either incident and police haven't released any suspect information. It is unclear if the robberies are connected. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

