CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are currently on the scene at Independence High School after reports that a gun was found on a school bus Wednesday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, their officers were notified that a student was displaying a gun at a school bus stop and possibly had another firearm in a book bag.

Police placed the school on a brief lockdown while officers inside the school investigated the report.

According to CMPD, several students have been detained and interviewed. No weapons have currently been recovered, police report.

CMS released the following statement to parents:

"Good morning Big I families. This is Principal Legrand with an important message. This morning before classes started we were placed on a lockdown due to rumors of a weapon on a bus. All students and staff are safe. We held all buses on the lot. They are now released and students have been let in the building. We will continue or day with instruction. We are now on a modified lockdown. There will be law enforcement on campus as we continue to investigate the incident."

This is a developing story. As more information becomes available, this story will be updated. For the latest breaking news alerts, download the new WCNC mobile app.

