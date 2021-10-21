CMPD investigating reported sexual assault at West Charlotte High School

CMPD said the report came in Wednesday and involved two juveniles on campus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives in the Crimes Against Children Unit are investigating after a sexual assault was reported at West Charlotte High School.

CMPD said the report came in Wednesday and involved two juveniles on campus. Detectives are investigating the incident to determine if charges will be filed.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students have been vocal regarding reported sexual assault at schools across the district. On Oct. 1, roughly 100 Olympic High School students walked out of class to protest against their administration’s handling of reported sexual abuse cases at the school.

Then on Oct. 13, Mark Bosco, then-suspended principal of Myers Park High School, was reassigned from his position. Earlier this year, parents and students protested his mishandling of reports of sexual assaults on campus.

