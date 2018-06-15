CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police are investigating reports of shots fired at an apartment complex in north Charlotte Friday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the reported shots on Tanager Park Drive just off Statesville Road around 7 a.m. Neighbors told NBC Charlotte they heard several gunshots in the parking lot. At least two vehicles in the parking lot had bullet holes in them. CMPD said several homes were struck by some of the shots. One person was hit by debris caused by one of the bullets but wasn't actually shot during the incident.

There are bullet holes in the windshield of this silver Lexus and the black Nissan next to it. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/uj1RSFOdwN — Hannah Welker (@hannahwelker) June 15, 2018

CMPD has not identified any suspects and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

