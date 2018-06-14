CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a second woman came forward claiming she was drugged at the Epicentre.

According to the police report filed Wednesday, the 23-year-old victim believes she was drugged at the Epicentre sometime after 10 p.m. on Friday, June 8. The report does not state exactly where the alleged drugging happened inside the facility.

This is the second reported drugging at the popular uptown hangout in a month’s time. Lea McGuirk said her drink was drugged on May 12 at Rooftop 210 when she searched inside her purse for her wallet. In addition to these two cases, NBC Charlotte has learned of eight other reports at the Epicentre this year involving drugging, sex offenses, or both.

“Apparently my eyes rolled to the back of my head,” McGuirk said. “My vision started to go out and I started to hear this weird hissing or crackling sound.”

When McGuirk went to CMPD headquarters a couple weeks after the incident to file a report, officers said she needed to go back to the scene for police to investigate. CMPD spokesman Rob Tufano said detectives handled the case wrong from the start.

“There is no requirement for someone who may have been victimized in this kind of nature to go back to scene, so there was some misinformation there,” CMPD spokesman Rob Tufano said. “It’s certainly regrettable this young lady didn’t receive the immediate customer service; we are certainly handling that internally to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

