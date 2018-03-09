The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is currently on the scene of a shooting in west Charlotte.

According to medic, the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Wilkinson Monday morning. The public information officer for Blackstone told NBC Charlotte the shooting inside the range was self-inflicted, believed to have been a suicide attempt.

The gun range has been shut down and everyone inside the building is being interviewed.

