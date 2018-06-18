CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a person was shot at a northeast Charlotte motel early Monday.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported shooting at the Days Inn in the 1400 block of West Sugar Creek Road just after midnight. When police arrived, one person was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. CMPD has not released any suspect information or announced any arrests.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

