One juvenile, one other person shot; CMPD investigating

CMPD said the juvenile was shot in the leg.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after two people were shot in the South End area Monday. Police confirm one of the victims is a juvenile but have not yet given the victim's exact age.

It happened in the 400 block of Fairwood Avenue, which is just off South Tryon Street and near Lenny Boy Brewing Co.

Police responded to the area around 3:15 p.m. Monday after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

When they arrived, officers found a juvenile who had been shot in the leg. While officers were searching the area, officers found a second victim with a gunshot wound. The names and ages of the two victims have not been released at this time.

Mecklenburg EMS said it responded to two different gunshot wound calls within a tenth of a mile on Fairwood Avenue: one in the 400 block and one in the 500 block. At this time, it's not clear if the two incidents are connected.

Both victims have been taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CMPD or Crime Stoppers.