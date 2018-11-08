CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Three people were rushed to the hospital following a shooting near the Westover Shopping Center Friday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call in the 1500 block of West Boulevard. Upon arrival, CMPD found three people with apparent gunshot wounds outside in the parking lot.

All three people are being treated for serious injuries, according to Medic.

Officials did not say if a suspect has been identified in the incident.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC