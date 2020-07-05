CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after one person was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 9800 block of University City Boulevard, in the parking lot of Boulevard 98.

Medic took the person to the hospital with serious injuries, but the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said he is expected to survive.

CMPD detectives on-scene interviewed witnesses and were working to determine the motive behind the shooting. While one person was detained at one point Wednesday night, CMPD has not made an arrest in the shooting.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact CMPD.

