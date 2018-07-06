CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after shots were fired at a northwest Charlotte apartment complex early Thursday.

According to CMPD, officers received a 911 call in the 1800 block of J. Julian Lane a little after midnight. Investigators said two groups of men were shooting at each other during the incident.

Police said an apartment was shot into while people were inside, as well as two empty vehicles in the parking lot. No one was injured during the shootout, police said.

CMPD has not identified any of the suspects or announced any arrests.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Email* Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC