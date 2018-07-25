CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in south Charlotte early Wednesday.

CMPD responded to a reported stabbing in the 100 block of East Woodlawn Road near the intersection with Nations Crossing Road a little after 5:30 a.m. When police reached the scene, they found one person suffering from a stab wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Medic.

Officers believe the stabbing may have happened at another place than where the victim was found. No arrests have been made and CMPD has not released any suspect information. Anyone with info about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC