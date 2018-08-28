CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after three gas stations were robbed early Tuesday morning across Charlotte.

The first robbery happened at the Circle K on Selwyn Avenue in Myers Park around 2 a.m. CMPD said two suspects entered the store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint before driving away.

The second incident happened at the 7-Eleven store on Clanton Road just off I-77 around 4:30 when someone called police to report the robbery. The third robbery happened at the 7-Eleven on Tyvola Road near the intersection with Old Pineville Road a little after 5 a.m. A witness told CMPD that two suspects robbed the store at gunpoint.

CMPD has not determined if any of these incidents or connected and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about any of these robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

