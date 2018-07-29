CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police are investigating a string of home break-ins that happened across south Charlotte neighborhoods over the weekend.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department believes the suspect stole items from two different homes in south Charlotte and tried to break into two other homes.

CMPD responded to the first of four reported incidents a little before 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Tremont Avenue. The victim told officers the suspect tried to get into his home by kicking in the rear door.

Police responded to the second break-in call less than 30 minutes later in the 1900 block of Maryland Avenue. The victim told CMPD the suspect kicked in the rear door of their home and stole items inside.

Around 4:30 a.m., CMPD responded to another call in the 3200 block of Selwyn Avenue. The victim told police the suspect kicked in the back door of the home and stole items inside.

Another call came a little before 11:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of Closeburn Road. The victim told CMPD the suspect tried to break-in to the home by cutting the screen on the porch.

At around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, officers found a suspicious truck, later identified as a white 2017 Dodge RAM 2500 Longhorn, with its engines running with no one inside and numerous valuables stored inside the truck. Police said that Dodge truck was previously stolen near a garage in the 1900 block of Springdale Avenue.

CMPD released photos of a person believed to be the break-in suspect.

CMPD did not specify what they ended up doing with the unoccupied Dodge truck. Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

