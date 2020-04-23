CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a homicide in northeast Charlotte Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the homicide happened at the intersection of Paces Oaks Bouelvard and University Ridge Drive, which is near East WT Harris Boulevard and University City Boulevard.

In a tweet, CMPD said the victim was pronounced dead. No further details have been provided by police. No suspect information has been released and CMPD has not identified the victim.

WCNC Charlotte has a crew heading to the scene to learn more information.

