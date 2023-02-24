'It’s just not worth it' | CMPD investigating 4 violent crimes in 1 morning

Community advocates say more needs to be done to keep people from turning to violence as a way of problem-solving.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Before many people even made it out the door for their Friday commute, police were investigating four violent crimes. One of them is Charlotte’s latest homicide, a deadly stabbing in east Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Joanna Barrett was killed at an apartment complex on Perth Court, just off The Plaza. Darren Curry has been charged with murder in this case.

In the hours that followed, CMPD was called to three shootings across the city. The victims in all cases were taken to the hospital.

The deadly stabbing along with one of the shootings were domestic violence incidents.

“Anytime somebody loses their life it’s a tragedy so whatever led up to this, it wasn’t worth it,” Major Cecil Brisbon with CMPD said.

“It’s discouraging that you wake up in the morning and you hear stuff like this," Greg Jackson, founder of HEAL Charlotte said. "The devalue of life that’s happening in the city right now is alarming."

CMPD reported violent crime went down 5% from 2021 to 2022 and reducing that even further is a top priority this year.

“A lot of minute arguments are turning [into] homicides," Jackson said. "It’s a lack of skills and a lack of training."

HEAL Charlotte focuses on leading by example and teaching kids about conflict resolution.

“Be a mentor to these young people that are in the city losing their lives with hands on guns and not understanding the repercussions and the consequences,” he said. “It’s just not worth it and we need people out here sending that message that it’s just not worth it.”

HEAL Charlotte is hosting a community cleanup on Reagan Drive in Charlotte on Saturday.

If you or a loved one is facing domestic violence, help is readily available. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. Resources for help are available in both North Carolina and South Carolina.