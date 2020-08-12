CMPD investigating after 3 people shot in west Charlotte

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 to remain anonymous.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people are being treated for injuries after a west Charlotte shooting, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Around 5 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1500 block of West Boulevard after reports that two people had been shot.

When they arrived, officers found one person who had been shot with non-life-threatening injuries. That person was taken to the hospital by Medic.

CMPD learned that a second person had also been shot, and transported themselves to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Roughly 45 minutes after the first call for service came in to first responders, a third person who had been shot showed up at an area hospital. They also had non-life-threatening injuries. That person said they were shot in the 1500 block of West Boulevard.

Detectives canvassed the scene for potential witnesses. At this time, detectives are asking for the public's help in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 to remain anonymous. Callers that provide information that leads to an arrest and prosecution of the suspects could earn up to $2,000.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest breaking news.