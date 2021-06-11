Shots fired into west Charlotte home; CMPD investigating

Police said someone opened fire outside, shooting at the house around 8 p.m. Thursday. One person was shot and is being treated for injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after shots were fired into a west Charlotte home on Carlyle Drive.

Medic said the person has life-threatening injuries, while CMPD referred to the injuries as non-life-threatening.

At this time, no further information has been made public. No suspect information has been made available.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact CMPD or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.