CMPD: 7-year-old girl shot in crossfire of northwest Charlotte shooting

It's the second time within 12 hours that CMPD has been called to investigate shootings involving juveniles.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A child is being treated for serious injuries after being struck in the crossfire of a shooting in northwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. It happened in the 1000 block of Marble Street on Tuesday night.

Police responded to the scene around 7 p.m. Based on the initial investigation, police believe unknown suspects were shooting at each other in the parking lot of the apartment complex when at least one of the rounds struck the child.

The child was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

An eyewitness at the scene told WCNC Charlotte's Mike Hanson that she heard 20 shots fired outside her home.

"My life was flashing before me," Vanessa Keith said.

It's the second time in just hours that CMPD has been called to investigate shootings involving juveniles. Earlier in the afternoon, two juveniles were rushed to the hospital for serious injuries after a northwest Charlotte shooting. Officers say that was a targeted shooting.

Investigators now are saying the two cases are connected but have yet to provide details on how the two cases are linked. All three juveniles are in stable condition.

"I cannot tell you how disappointing it is to me that we have to continue to do this kind of reporting to you on a consistent basis in our community," CMPD Major Brian Foley said.

CMPD says they do have several leads on these cases but are still pleading with the public. Anyone with information should call CMPD and speak to a detective, or contact Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.