CMPD: 2 juveniles arrested after police pursuit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two juveniles have been arrested after a police pursuit involving a crash and a foot chase, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced on Tuesday.

CMPD officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle after a license plate recognition system picked it up in the area of Beatties Ford Road and Brookshire Boulevard. The driver of the vehicle would not pull over, so CMPD says its officers disengaged and a helicopter monitored from overhead.

The stolen vehicle crashed, and CMPD officers responded then pursued in a foot chase with the people inside the vehicle. Two juveniles, who have not been identified due to their ages, were arrested and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

No further information about the case has been released at this time.

