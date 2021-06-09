Police searching for suspect accused of kidnapping 18-year-old girl

Police said Jada Latimer was involved in an altercation with an individual she knew; CMPD has not been able to find her since that incident.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 18-year-old girl. Police said Jada Lanise Latimer was involved in an altercation with a male that she knew, and police have not been able to find her since then.

Police believe she may be in "immediate danger."

During the investigation, CMPD identified the suspect as 22-year-old Christopher Bailey. Police have issued warrants for 1st Degree Kidnapping and Assault on a Female for his arrest.

At this time, police have not clarified if Bailey was the same man Latimer had an altercation with, and no further details about the search have been made public.

Anyone with information related to this search is asked to call 911 immediately.

A photo of Latimer, provided by CMPD, is pictured below.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.

WCNC Charlotte is choosing to show the mugshot of the suspect in this case because the photo could help the public in finding Jada Lanise Latimer.