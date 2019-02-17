CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A large police presence was active in uptown Charlotte Saturday night as over 20 police cars were seen near the greyhound station and BB&T Ballpark.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department got a hit on a stolen car late on Saturday evening.

Officials have not released any information on the suspect.

Officers located a stolen motor vehicle on Statesville Avenue and attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop for the officers and fled from the scene.

The Aviation Unit followed the suspect vehicle until officers were able to safely apprehend the driver. There was no pursuit, police say.

This is an ongoing story. NBC Charlotte will update this as more information becomes available.