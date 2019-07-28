CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are searching for an armed robbery suspect they believe has been behind two robberies.

The first occurred on Thursday, July 25. Around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery report in the 2300 block of Beatties Ford Road. The suspect took property from the victim after threatening to use a firearm, then fled with the property on Beatties Ford Road toward I-85.

Then the next day around 8:50 p.m., someone reported the Subway located in the 7300 block of Smith Corners Blvd was robbed.

Detectives have reason to believe the same man is responsible for both robberies.

He's described as a white male, approximately 40 years old and approximately 5 feet 9 inches with a beard and short haircut. Police say he has a thin build and was last seen wearing black-framed glasses with a blue jacket.

Anyone with information about this incident or that is able to identify the suspect pictured is asked to call 911 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

CMPD