CMPD looking for person accused of throwing soda can-sized mortar at officers during protest

Three CMPD officers were injured and 15 arrests were made after the protest led to a riot and looting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for the person accused of throwing a soda can-sized mortar at officers during demonstrations that turned violent back on May 30.

The gathering had begun at 6:30 p.m. outside CMPD's metro division headquarters on Beatties Ford Road.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department deemed the gathering "unlawful" and had ordered the demonstrators to disperse.

Police said a crowd of approximately 100 demonstrators began to march in the roadway on Beatties Ford Road and grew to approximately 250 demonstrators. Some of the demonstrators began to damage property and threaten the safety of officers and the community.

Friday at 11:20 p.m., officers responded the Food Lion located at 2123 Beatties Ford Road. They arrived and found protestors had broken the windows to several businesses and unlawfully entered and stole merchandise.