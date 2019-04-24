CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a suspect after a reported robbery and attack on a child at a Charlotte park.

According to the police report, a 12-year-old boy was attacked by an unknown suspect around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Thereasea Clark Elder Neighborhood Park.

The report said the suspect pushed the boy to the ground and started punching him. The suspect then stole $20 in cash from the boy.

"I'm shocked,” said Steven Hatley, who plays flag football at the park. “That's a new low, especially for Charlotte."

Frequent visitors of the park were upset upon hearing of the investigation.

"It's a senseless, senseless act of violence honestly, and I'm sad that my community's doing that,” said Miles Shaw, who visits the park. “It's ridiculous."

Shaw said something needs to be done to make sure parents feel safe letting their kids play at the park.

“Maybe amp up the security at the park," Shaw added. "But 12-year-old kids don't need to be getting robbed for their $20 at the park."

NBC Charlotte asked CMPD for a suspect description. The department could only provide vague details at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CMPD.

