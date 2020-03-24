CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit have made an arrest in connection to a southwest Charlotte homicide.

It happened March 18 in the 9000 block of Nations Ford Road, near the intersection with West Arrowood Road, around 10:45 p.m.

When police got to the area, they found a man who had been shot in a parking lot. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Michael Anthony King.

Police have since charged Karrington Maurice Paige, 27, for his involvement in this homicide.



After he was identified as a suspect, warrants were obtained for his arrest. On March 23, Paige was arrested without incident by the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team.

He was interviewed by detectives and transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. He's been charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and four counts of shooting into an occupied property.

This is still an ongoing, active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

