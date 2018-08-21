CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a man Tuesday for a murder that was committed in 2014.

Aric Demond Adams, 25, is charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in relation to the 2014 murder of 29-year-old Romon Antonio Williams. Adams was located by CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team Tuesday morning and arrested without incident.

On February 18, 2014, officers responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex in the 7100 block of Barrington Drive in northeast Charlotte. When they got to the scene, Williams was found suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with further information about the 2014 incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

