CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a man in connection with a drug and weapons ring after a weeks-long investigation, detectives said.

According to CMPD, narcotics detectives launched an investigation into 25-year-old Jose Sandoval in mid-2019 after determining he had been selling large quantities of drugs in Charlotte. CMPD launched multiple operations, including several undercover drug deals with Sandoval. After gathering evidence against Sandoval, detectives served two search warrants of two warehouses.

Officers from multiple CMPD divisions joined drug investigators to execute the warrants on Lawyers road and Albemarle Road. In total, agents seized 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, 2.5 kilograms of heroin, 17 guns, as well as a car and cash money.

Sandoval, a convicted felon, was arrested on September 20, 2019. He was charged with 11 counts of trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sale and deliver cocaine, selling cocaine, delivering cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information about this case or any other crime is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.