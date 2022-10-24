Man accused of killing woman at ATM in July

J'wuan Horton, 24, was arrested three months after police say he shot and killed Karen Baker at an ATM.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of a woman who was shot and killed at an ATM in July.

On Sunday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that J'wuan Horton, 24, was arrested for the death of Karen Baker, 48. Horton is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Baker was shot on July 13 at University Plaza on University City Boulevard, near America's Best Wings and Toppers Pizza near Old Concord Road.

Police believe it was a random incident.

“It is heinous, it is disgusting and it pains me to have to come up and stand in front of people and talk about it," Maj. Brian Foley with CMPD said.

“She would have given anyone the shirt off her back," Baker's niece Cortney Eckhoff said. "And I’m sure she would have given the horrible person that shot her anything she had because her heart was pure gold."

Charlotte resident Javonda Lewis said she lives by the ATM and goes to it several times a week, but now she's changing when she comes.

“I’ll never go to the ATM that early -- never," Lewis said. "And I’ll never go when it gets dark. I’ll do all my transactions during the day at lunch.”

