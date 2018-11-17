CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Saturday, November 17, detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Armed Robbery Unit charged Stephen Robbins, a 39-year-old man, involved in a series of attempted robberies on Friday, November 16 in the Independence Division.

Robbins is charged with three counts of attempted common law robbery and two counts of attempted larceny.

At approximately 6:14 p.m. on November 16, CMPD officers responded to the Family Dollar in the 7000 block of East Independence Boulevard. Then, at approximately 6:17 p.m., officers responded to the Super G Mart in the 7000 block of East Independence Boulevard.

At approximately 6:21 p.m., CMPD officers responded to a CVS in the 2000 block of Village Lake Drive. Finally, at approximately 6:45 p.m., CMPD responded to Queen Soul Food, located in the 7000 block of East Independence Boulevard

The suspect in these cases passed a note demanding money, but did not obtain any property, police say.

According to police, the three counts of attempted common law robbery were for incidents at Mi Barrio Halal Latin Grill, Super G Mart and CVS. The attempted robbery at Mi Barrio Halal Latin Grill was not listed in the initial media release.

Officials say the two counts of attempted larceny were for the incidents at Family Dollar and Queens Soul Food. According to CMPD, the different charges were based on elements of each incident that led detectives to charge Robbins.

