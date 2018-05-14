CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting a homicide investigation in northeast Charlotte after a man was found dead Monday morning.

According to CMPD, a man was found dead inside a room at the Charlotte Garden Inn and Suites on Reagan Drive Monday. Police received an assist call from Medic a little before 10:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they found the victim lying unresponsive in the room with apparent injuries.

Homicide detectives are conducting an investigation in the 4900 block of Reagan Dr., after a man was found deceased in a motel room. More info will be provided as soon as it's available. — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 14, 2018

Detectives have not identified the suspect or released any suspect information.

