CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a man was shot at a university area apartment complex early Tuesday.

CMPD responded to a reported shooting at an apartment community in the 2500 block of Old Steine Road just off West W.T. Harris Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to the hospital by Medic.

Detectives have not released any suspect information or announced any arrests. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

