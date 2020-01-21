CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three suspects were shot by a man during an attempted armed robbery in east Charlotte late Monday night, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a reported robbery in the 3300 block of Magnolia Hill Drive, just off Eastway Drive near Kilborne Drive a few minutes before midnight Monday night.

When police got to the scene, the victim told officers he was robbed at gunpoint by multiple suspects. Officers found three of the suspects in the area and detained them. Two of them had been shot, according to CMPD.

About an hour later, CMPD said a fourth suspect was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound. All three suspects are expected to recover, police said. The victim was not injured during the incident.

CMPD has not released any suspect information at this time or announced formal charges. Anyone with information about this incident or any other case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.