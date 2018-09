Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the scene of a shooting at a gun range in west Charlotte .

It happened Monday morning at Blackstone Shooting Sports on Wilkinson Blvd.

Officials said a man attempted suicide and shot himself. Medic confirmed the injuries were life-threatening.

The gun range was shut down while everyone who was inside the building at the time of the shooting was interviewed.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC