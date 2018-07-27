CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a man was shot near a northeast Charlotte motel Friday morning.

CMPD responded to a reported shooting near the Economy Inn on Reagan Drive just off West Sugar Creek Road a little before 4 a.m. When police reached the scene, the victim said he was walking to a store when a car came flying by and someone in the car started shooting at him. Police said the victim was shot in the hand and leg. He was rushed to the hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and CMPD has not identified a suspect. The victim described the suspect vehicle as a green Crown Victoria. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

