CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a man was shot outside a nightclub in west Charlotte early Monday.

CMPD was called to Club Nikki's on Little Rock Road a few minutes before 4 a.m. Police said an argument in the club made its way to the parking lot and two men started shooting at each other.

A few minutes after the shooting, police said a man arrived at Atrium Main with a gunshot wound. He was treated for injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.

Detectives aren't sure if the man who was shot was directly involved or was a bystander. CMPD has not released any suspect information or made any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.