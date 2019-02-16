CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg charged a man after they said he used a stolen pickup truck to smash into a north Charlotte dollar store Saturday morning.

Just after 7 o'clock, CMPD officers were called to the Dollar General on Oakdale Road. The caller told dispatchers that someone smashed a vehicle into the front doors of the store and stole multiple items. When officers got to the store, there was severe damage to the front of the store.

A little bit later, police were called to a crash on Oakdale Road about a mile away from Dollar General. Police said the suspect crashed the truck used in the break-in of the dollar store into a fence.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Matthew Hartsell, was arrested on the spot and charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.