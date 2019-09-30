CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two teenagers were terrorized by a man with a machete, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

The suspect chased the teens, ages 14 and 15, outside an apartment complex on Dove Tree Lane around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.

“A male chasing children with a machete, 14-year-old male said he was just chased,” said dispatchers in an audio recording from broadcastify.com. “It’s going to be a black machete, subject is currently walking around with it in his hand.”

Jeremias Diaz, 53, was arrested and charged with "going armed to the terror of the people."

“Suspect is possibly intoxicated it’s going to be at the Woodland Hollow Apartments by the main office and pools,” the dispatcher said.

Diaz was being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail on a $1,500 bond. According to the police report, he did not know either of the victims. Police said it’s not clear what motivated him to target the teenagers.

Fortunately, the teens escaped the ordeal without any injuries.

