A mother and her teenage son were taken to a hospital after their west Charlotte home was shot into multiple times early Friday, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a 911 call for a double shooting on Avalon Avenue near Glenwood Drive around 2:30 a.m. The caller told 911 dispatchers they were taking the two victims to the hospital themselves. When officers got to the home, they found the shooting scene but no one was there at the time.

Around that same time, Novant Presbyterian called 911 and said two people who had been shot arrived at the hospital and one of the victims was a teenage boy. CMPD said the teen and his mother's injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

Detectives said the shooter(s) fired multiple shots into the house. A motive for the shooting hasn't been determined and CMPD has not released any suspect information. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.