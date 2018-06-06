CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced Wednesday that the man who allegedly shot and killed a teen at an east Charlotte gas station in March will not be charged with in connection with the incident.

On March 4, CMPD responded to a shooting at the Quik Trip gas station in the 5200 block of Central Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 17-year-old DaQuan Shannon suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to CMC-Main, where he later died.

Two weeks after Shannon’s death, Tyrelle Gaston, 17, went to CMPD and admitted to firing a weapon into a moving vehicle in connection with the incident. Gaston was charged with discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle.

Investigators said the man who fired the shot that killed Shannon, Renard Armstrong, 20, won’t be charged with the teen’s death. Detectives said probable cause did not exist to make an arrest.

The District Attorney’s office reviewed the case and conducted an independent review of the shooting and also determined there was insufficient cause to prosecute Armstrong with Shannon’s murder, concluding that prosecutors could not prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Armstrong did not act in self-defense or in the defense of others. Investigators alleged that there’s no reason to believe further investigation would lead to charges against Armstrong.

