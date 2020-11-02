CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Investigators are working to determine who started a fire at a west Charlotte home Monday afternoon.

It happened at a home near the 2500 block of Beachmont Avenue. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers arrived at the scene a little before 1 p.m. to investigate.

Charlotte Fire Department crews said the flames broke out in the living room, and one person was home at the time. That person was able to get out safely, officials confirm.

Originally, officials described the fire as 'suspicious' -- now, it's officially being investigated as an arson.

CMPD has not released any suspect information at this time.

