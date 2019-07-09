CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pineville Police arrest CMPD probationary Police Officer Nicholas Ivy-Brooks Saturday for driving infractions.
Pineville Police said Ivy-Brooks failed to stop at a red light and was driving while impaired.
According to police, Ivy-Brooks was hired in October 2018 was assigned to patrol in the Central Division.
As part of the hiring process, all officers are placed on a one year probationary period.
CMPD is conducting a separate internal investigation of their own.
MORE STORIES ON WCNC.COM:
Suspect arrested after killing pregnant Charlotte women
Hurricane Dorian moves out to sea