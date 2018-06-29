CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer was assaulted while responding to a call early Friday morning, CMPD reports.

According to police, the officer responded to the 4400 block of Central Avenue in reference to an assault call for service.

Police said the manager of a business called and said a female employee was being assaulted by an unknown male suspect.

An Eastway Division officer arrived on scene and began searching for the suspect. The officer located the suspect near Central Avenue and Rosehaven Drive, and before they could request additional units the suspect began to assault the officer as he was exiting his vehicle, police reports.

The injured officer was able to arrest the suspect with help from community members. The officer was transported to a hospital for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries. The suspect also sustained minor injuries during the incident and was transported by Medic.

