CMPD officer charged with DWI in Jacksonville, NC

Officer Derric Entwistle was arrested during a traffic stop in Onslow County, CMPD announced.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was charged with DWI in Onslow County, North Carolina, CMPD said Wednesday.

Officer Derric Entwistle was arrested while off duty in Jacksonville, North Carolina. CMPD said Entwistle was taken into custody during a traffic stop.

Entwistle was placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of a CMPD internal investigation. The investigation is active and ongoing.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings issued the following statement:

"It is always disheartening when I learn that one of our officers has violated the very laws that we are sworn to uphold. However, professional accountability is a priority for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and our officers are expected to maintain this standard at all times."

No further information was released.

