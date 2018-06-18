CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer was arrested and charged with DWI in Avery County Saturday, police said.

Tyler Kishpaugh was arrested by state troopers in Avery County near Banner Elk early Saturday morning, CMPD announced. Kishpaugh has been placed on unpaid leave while CMPD conducts an internal investigation of his arrest.

Kishpaugh has been employed with CMPD since July of 2001. He was driving his personal vehicle and was off duty when the arrest happened, CMPD said.

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney released the following statement:

“I am disappointed that a member of our department has fallen short of our organization’s high standards. I expect the men and women of this department will be held accountable when they violate the law no matter where it occurs.”

© 2018 WCNC