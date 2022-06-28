Officers have shut down N. Davidson Street from 34th Street to Mercury Street and 36th Street between N. Tryon and North Alexander.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD detectives are currently investigating an assault with a deadly weapon in NoDa.

Detectives say one officer was shot in the leg during the incident. Police say the officer is currently in stable condition at the hospital.

Officers ask bystanders to avoid this area if possible.

#BREAKING: @CMPD officer shot in the leg in NODA around 2:30am, now in stable condition at the hospital. #WakeUpCLT — Ben Thompson (@Bentnews) June 28, 2022

