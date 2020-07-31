Two people injured in drive-by shooting in north Charlotte

Medic reports one person was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in north Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

Police said the incident happened sometime late Thursday evening in the 2000 block of Grimes St.

According to CMPD, two adult victims (one male and one female) were outside of a home when unknown suspect(s) drove by in a vehicle and shot them.

Police said both victims were hit by gunfire. The male victim has life-threatening injuries, while the female’s wounds are nonlife-threatening, police report.

Detectives are on-scene canvassing the area and attempting to determine the motive.

